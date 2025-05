In response to the killing of Israeli embassy staff in Washington, Jеwish Congressman Randy Fine went on Fox News and suggested Gaza be “nuked” like Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In response to the killing of Israeli embassy staff in Washington, Jеwish Congressman Randy Fine went on Fox News and suggested Gaza be "nuked" like Hiroshima and Nagasaki. pic.twitter.com/YEYfAZXM6y — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis__) May 22, 2025

