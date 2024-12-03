In spite of a 630-page report on the Hunter Biden Laptop From Hell documenting 191 sex crimes, 128 drug crimes, and 140 business crimes.

Hunter Biden has been PARDONED by Joe Biden.

America is the most corrupt place in the world. pic.twitter.com/rm6Ug5QYr5

— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) December 2, 2024