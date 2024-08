Incidences of cancer have skyrocketed since the Covid mRNA vaccine rollout in 2021, especially in young adults, which is very uncommon.

There is now direct evidence the spike protein binds to p53, a tumor suppressor gene. With inability to suppress tumor growths, cancers can… pic.twitter.com/7FYGLsfnrR

— Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) August 23, 2024