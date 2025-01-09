Inferno Chaos: LA Fire Spreads To Hollywood Hills, 2,000 Buildings Destroyed, Over 130,000 Evacuated

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

LA Fire Summary:

Palisades Fire burned 17,000 acres (0% contained), while Eaton Fire has expanded to 10,000 acres (0% contained)

Newest fire: Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills area

Five dead, 130,000 people under evacuation orders

Most destructive fire in LA history: Ten of billions of dollars in damage (early estimates)

2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have been damaged or destroyed

Musk Says SpaceX will provide free Starlink terminals to areas hit by LA wildfires

Arson fears

Fire Map

* * *

The most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history has burned over 17,000 acres with zero containment, scorching the seaside area between Malibu and Santa Monica. The inferno has destroyed at least 2,000 building structures (damage estimates in the tens of billions of dollars) and forced 130,000 residents to evacuate their homes. Meanwhile, a new fire ignited overnight in the Hollywood Hills area.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s latest update on Thursday morning shows that the Palisades Fire has burned through more than 17,200 acres, while the Eaton Fire has expanded to 10,000. Both fires still have zero containment.

Also, the Hurst fire has spread to nearly 900 acres, 10% of which are contained, while the Lidia Fire has burned 350 acres, 40% of which are contained.

The newest, the Sunset Fire, was sparked on Wednesday night in Hollywood Hills and has grown to dozens of acres.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, at least 130,000 people are under evacuation warnings or orders due to the Palisades and Eaton fires.

A new shortwave infrared satellite image by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings by the Eaton fire in northeast Los Angeles.

Imagery from Maxar also shows areas of Palisades fire.

Map of Fires

Over 338,000 energy customers were without power as of early Thursday morning, including 181,000 in LA County.

Not one word from LA Mayor Karen Bass about the situation.

Many call for her to be recalled immediately for slashing the fire budgets and lack of leadership.

Joe Rogan’s LA fire warning six months ago…

There are mounting fears that some of these fires are intentional…

“The LA fires look like Terrorism … These places are miles apart. … Are you supposed to believe that wind teleports a fire miles away but no where in between?” one X use said.

*Developing…