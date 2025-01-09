High School teacher involved in the sexual assault of over 30 underage girls

By Wall Street Apes

“Multiple victims reported this information to administration who did nothing to stop it”

Even an adult reported it to the principal and STILL nothing was done to stop it, “A janitor at Denal Middle School in Arkansas opened a locked closet door to find Vols engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl. Janitor reported this directly to the principal and superintendent, both of whom are mandatory reporters and neither of whom did anything”

A protest was even had at the school, “students held a protest demanding the removal of vs more than 30 girls, and now women came forward stating that they too were victims of this man.”

“One girl said that Valls went to school administration to get her pulled out of an AP chemistry class and into his non-AP class.”

Only in America…..

