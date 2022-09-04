Posted: September 4, 2022 Categories: News Inhaled version of COVID-19 vaccine https://twitter.com/cansinobio_inc/status/1566380890678181889 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
4 thoughts on “Inhaled version of COVID-19 vaccine”
Inhaled poison that can be administered like that makes it only a matter of time before they can spray entire cities. I’m sure they would deny doing that but would not even think twice about doing it. Subways and ventilation another great way for being vaxxed without even know it. Pure evil is in charge and its only going to get worse.
Somebody felt compelled to put together this tribute to those of us who refused the bio-weapon. Wish he didn’t use the word “chosen.” Can’t shake that. For myself, I just didn’t want to be poisoned:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RANGLDeKVw8
Hey, just don’t call me a Jew. Lol
And it’s called “CONvidecia air”. Not even kidding.