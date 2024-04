INSANE. Tow truck driver tries stealing a car with people in it in broad daylight at a red light. Welcome to San Francisco.

INSANE. Tow truck driver tries stealing a car with people in it in broad daylight at a red light. Welcome to San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/fQv7AIP3V6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 15, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet