Internet catches White House erasing Joe Biden’s gaffe from records





Jul 10, 2022 Internet users have caught the White House altering official records after President Joe Biden made a gaffe on camera.

T ranscripts have been amended to cover Mr Biden’s blunder reading a teleprompter – in which he said “repeat the line” – instead of saying it a second time.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Emilie Simons insisted Mr Biden said “let me repeat that line”.