Interview With A CIA Agent On Afghanistan, EXPOSES Joe Biden Is Sending The Taliban “$40 million cash every week”

He Explains Exactly How They Get It:

CIA Agent “The simplest way I could say it right here, right now, American taxpayer money, your tax dollars, are funding the… pic.twitter.com/TkbG67biAg

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 2, 2024