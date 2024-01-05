Iowa school shooter at Perry High School confirmed by police to be student Dylan Butler, tied to ‘genderfluid’ and ‘transitioning’ social media posts

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

The suspect behind the Perry High School shooting has been reportedly identified as senior Dylan Butler, local outlet WHO 13 reports. Police confirmed the shooter’s identity. While several were injured, one boy, a 6th grader, was killed. The shooting took place in the morning prior to the start of the school day during a breakfast program.

The Thursday morning shooting in the Iowa school around 25 miles northwest of Des Moines, Iowa saw three people injured, including school principal Dan Marburger who was rushed into surgery. The only reported death is that of the shooter, who appeared to have died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Butler allegedly had a TikTok account where he went by the username “tooktoomuch.” The student’s last post was him inside a bathroom stall with a duffel bag on the ground next to him. The still video featured the words “now we wait” with a song called “Stray Bullets” playing. Police are investigating these assets.

The account, which has since been wiped by TikTok, featured an anime girl as the avatar, with the biography only featuring the gay pride flag and identifying as a “dj.”



Other videos on the account include Butler talking about getting “faded” on Christmas, or getting high, having a pretend gunfight on a school playground with another person, and smoking weed with a group. In one photo posted as part of a group, Butler posted, “bro thought I was sharing my Gatorade, he’s mad,” accompanied with trans flag emojis as well as the hashtag “genderfluid.” Another account called DylanSayWhat shows the pronouns “he/they.”

A Reddit account believed to belong to Bulter posted on the board r/Trans in response to the question “for those who haven’t started transitioning yet. What’s holding you back?” The user name Dylanpickle1996 said “I don’t want to look ugly.” In another post, the account DylanSayWhat212 said they preferred “hotdogs for days” and professed a love for My Little Pony.

Another post claimed to “like f*cking furries.” First responders were called to the scene of the school at around 7:37 am. The school was just beginning its first day after winter break. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said at a morning press conference that police officers arrived at the scene seven minutes after the first call was made. A first responder told dispatchers there was a “male subject down in the hallway” near Room 308 with a wound that “appears to be self-inflicted.” They were said to have “other victims” as well. Not long after, the first responder claimed the suspect was “down and deceased.”