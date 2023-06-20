IRS used false name to obtain entry into taxpayer’s Ohio home to demand payment by Thomas Stevenson

A press release from the Judiciary Committee reveals that an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agent visited an Ohio taxpayer’s residence under a fake name in order to gain entry to their home on April 25, 2023. Contents of the press release contain excerpts from a letter Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wrote to the commissioner of the IRS, Daniel Werfel, in response to the incident.

The letter reads, “We have recently received allegations that an Internal Revenue Service agent provided a false name to an Ohio taxpayer as part of a deception to gain entry into the taxpayer’s home to confront her about delinquent tax filings.”

The letter continued, “When the taxpayer rightfully objected to the agent’s tactics, the IRS agent insisted that he ‘can . . . go into anyone’s house at any time’ as an IRS agent. These allegations raise serious concerns about the IRS’s commitment to fundamental civil liberties.”

Just a month earlier, and mentioned in the letter and press release, the Committee wrote that an IRS agent went “unannounced and unprompted” to the home of journalist, Matt Taibbi. This was during the time when Taibbi was also testifying before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

On April 25, the agent identified himself as “Bill Haus” and told the taxpayer that he was at her home to discuss a problem with her estate filings.

When “Haus” was allowed into the home, he informed the taxpayer that she had to pay “a substantial amount” to the IRS as a result. Prior to the visit, she was not informed or contacted by the IRS.

When it was clear that the purpose of Haus being there was improper, the taxpayer called the police. An officer of the Marion Ohio Police Department (MPD) then advised Haus “not to go the taxpayer’s home again or he would be arrested.”

After the incident, Haus moved to file a “complaint against the officer with the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.”

The letter from Jordan requested Commissioner Werfel to provide “documents and communications referring or relating to the IRS’s field visit” to the taxpayer, any “communications between or among the IRS, Treasury Department, and any other Executive Branch entity referring or relating to” the incident, as well as “[a]ll documents and communications sent or received by” the agent in question.

All documentation is to be submitted to the Judiciary Committee by June 30.

