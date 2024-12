Is there a test that confirms that the cancers are due to the Covid19 vaccines?

"We are doing a pilot study right now. The first one we ran showed the Pfizer contaminating DNA plasmid in the tumour. And, not only was the plasmid present, but it's mutating."

