Aaron Siri discusses the absolute farce that is the COVID vaccine injury compensation process. Arguably one of the most harmful and deadly medical products to ever be created, shielded by the PREP Act.

Aaron Siri discusses the absolute farce that is the COVID vaccine injury compensation process. Arguably one of the most harmful and deadly medical products to ever be created, shielded by the PREP Act. Listen. pic.twitter.com/gUwhayQGLj — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 28, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet