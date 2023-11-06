Israel Blows Up Al-Azhar University in Gaza

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel bombed the hell out of Al-Azhar University in Gaza on Saturday afternoon.

To justify striking the school, pro-Israel shill accounts claimed there were “secondary explosions” because Hamas was “hiding ammunition” but their lies were quickly debunked.

Israel also bombed Gaza’s water supplies:

Israel on Friday bombed the entrance to Gaza’s largest hospital, killing men, women, children and a horse.

The hospital is running out of power due to limited fuel supplies as a result of Israel’s siege cutting off all food, water, fuel and electricity to what Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called Palestinian “human animals.”

On Saturday, Israel bombed another refugee camp using internationally banned white phosphorous.

They also bombed Gaza’s Maghazi refugee camp.

WARNING: GRAPHIC:

This is how Netanyahu intents to “destroy Amalek.”