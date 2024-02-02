Israel Bombs Belgian Agency in Gaza After Belgium Refuses to Cut Funding to UNRWA

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel bombed the Belgian Agency for Development Cooperation in Gaza just days after Belgium announced they will not cut any funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

“The office building of @Enabel, the Belgian Agency for Development Cooperation, in #Gaza has been bombed and is completely destroyed,” Belgium’s Minister of Development Cooperation Caroline Gennez said on X.

She added that “attacking civilian buildings is and remains totally unacceptable” and Belgium “will summon the Israeli ambassador” over the bombing.

Belgium also backed South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The US decided to cut funding to the UNRWA earlier this week in response to a piece in the Wall Street Journal written by an Israeli propagandist who served in the IDF.