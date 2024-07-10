Israel Bombs Youth Soccer Game at School in Gaza, Killing ‘at Least 31 People’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel on Tuesday airstriked a group of kids and families gathered at a soccer match at a school in Gaza, killing at least 31 people and wounding dozens more.

From The Guardian, “A game of football, a boom, then scattered bodies: video shows moment of Israeli strike on Gaza school”:

The scene shows a moment of respite and relative calm in Gaza: a crowd of people watching a football match in a school playground. A player fails to control a long pass from a teammate. The opposing goalkeeper gathers the ball and looks to launch it back up the pitch.

But just after he throws the ball, a deafening boom sends everyone present running for cover, including the person filming. “A strike! A strike!” someone screams.

The footage, broadcast by Al Jazeera, showed the moment of an Israeli airstrike next to the gate of al-Awda school in Abasan al-Kabira, east of the city of Khan Younis in Gaza, on Tuesday. As the person who was filming the match flees, they pass dead bodies and severely injured people among the debris.

The death toll from the strike – which hit an area were hundreds of displaced people from villages east of Khan Younis had set up makeshift camps – rose to 31 on Wednesday, officials at the nearby Nasser hospital said. Dozens more were injured.

People recounted seeing individuals with severed limbs and body parts scattered around.

“I witnessed … people thrown around and body parts scattered, blood,” a young woman called Ghazzal Nasser told Reuters. Before the attack “everything was normal”, she added. “People were playing, others were buying and selling [food and drinks]. There was no sound of planes or anything.”

Ayman Al-Dahma, 21, said the number of casualties was “unimaginable”.

“They said it was a safe place,” he told the BBC, “that there were water and food, there were schools and everything … Suddenly a rocket comes down on you and all the people around you.”