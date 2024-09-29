Israel Drops Massive Bombs on Beirut in Attempt to Assassinate Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Just one day after Israel secured another $8 billion in military aid from the US, the Jewish state dropped massive bombs on Beirut in an attempt to assassinate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, allegedly without even tipping off America.

Footage of the strike was shared on X:

From Reuters, “Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut, target Hezbollah command”:

The Israeli military said it had targeted Hezbollah’s central headquarters in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday in an attack that shook the Lebanese capital and sent thick clouds of smoke over the city. The news outlet Axios cited an Israeli source as saying Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the strike and that the Israeli military was checking if he was hit. A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters that Nasrallah is alive, while Iran’s Tasnim news agency also reported he was safe. A senior Iranian security official told Reuters that Tehran was checking his status. Iran-backed Hezbollah’s al-Manar television reported that four buildings were destroyed and there were many casualties in the multiple strikes, which marked a major escalation of Israel’s conflict with the heavily armed Hezbollah.

The US claims they were not tipped off to the attack:

The Biden administration spent the past few days claiming they’ve been working for a ceasefire but approved another $8.7 billion in aid to Israel just yesterday to help facilitate strikes just like this one.

The US has also amassed some 40,000 troops to the Middle East along with aircraft carriers, fighter jets, attack planes, Navy destroyers and cruisers to intimidate Lebanon and Iran from responding to Israel’s aggression.

The Israeli government boasted one month ago that the US delivered over 50,000 tons of military equipment to Israel through 500 flights and 107 sea shipments since October.

If the Pentagon and State Department actually wanted to push Israel to agree to a ceasefire they would simply cut off their military aid.

“All of our missiles, the ammunition, the precision-guided bombs, all the airplanes and bombs, it’s all from the US,” retired IDF Maj. General Yitzhak Brick told the Jewish News Syndicate in November. “The minute they turn off the tap, you can’t keep fighting. You have no capability…Everyone understands that we can’t fight this war without the United States. Period.”

Rather than cut off aid to Israel and force them to the negotiating table, it came out this week that Secretary of State Antony Blinken buried two government assessments finding that Israel was deliberately blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza in order to keep weapons flowing to the Jewish state in violation of US law.

Blinken also approved a massive $20 billion arms sale to Israel last month.