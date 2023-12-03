Israel-Gaza war live: Hundreds killed in last 24 hours in Israeli strikes

A Pentagon official is telling Al Jazeera that the USS Carney, a guided-missile destroyer deployed in the Red Sea since September, shot down Houthi drones while it was on patrol.

It was responding to a distress call from a merchant vessel, and on its way, its crew saw a missile land near this cargo ship.

A second drone was detected coming towards it and the Unity Explorer, and the Carney crew shot it down as well. This is the third time since the USS Carney was deployed to the Red Sea that it has intercepted and destroyed either a guided missile, a drone, or both.