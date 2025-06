pic.twitter.com/YLfe7oFWlD

Israel is a murderous cancer on the Middle East & the world.

This has never been a secret, Psychopath Netenyahu has been leading the U.S. into war after war for decades.

He’s told us his plan on camera many times & he’s gotten his wars in Iraq, Libya,…

— Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) June 13, 2025