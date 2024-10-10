Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun delivers one of the greatest speeches in modern history
“ISRAEL IS A TERRORIST STATE”.. pic.twitter.com/TyOmT2pyGT
— Pelham (@Resist_05) October 9, 2024
4 thoughts on ““ISRAEL IS A TERRORIST STATE”..”
When he said “scary tale” I thought he said Fairy Tale.
The words he chose & way he enunciated there I think he knew exactly what he was trying to convey. You heard it the way he meant it to be heard – as close as possible to what he really wanted to say without being reprimanded & booted out 😉
Yes, I saw it that way.
And now, what will he do with what he knows? He sits in a chamber that is an arm of the oppressor. What will he do? All eyes on him.
Yet, regarding many of these “prominent” voices who are lately calling out genocide, their words just might add up to something, something on the nature of ENCOURAGING UPRISING. Everything else is, as Shakespeare said, “a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
Here’s another who’s sounding off from Ireland. This is MP, Thomas Gould who might not fully understand the real history of jews and their crimes, but he’s one more pissed-off voice who sees the GENOCIDE!!
Irish MP, Thomas Gould:
https://x.com/Nadira_ali12/status/1843568010914615793
