Israel is trying to KILL as many Lebanese as it can before hours before the so-called “ceasefire”.
Beirut is being carpet bombed.
This is not the behaviour of a state that can be trusted.
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) November 26, 2024
The tweet says, “This is not the behaviour of a state that can be trusted.”
No, it is not!! It’s the behavior of the root of all evil currently on planet earth, the source of disruption manifesting in genocide, war, poison, perversion, poverty, torture, rape, pervasive and invasive surveillance. These are just some of its dark offerings.
And now, as with Gaza, I pray for the people of Lebanon. And sometimes forgotten in the mix, the people of Ukraine and Russia, people just trying to live, but who are forced to absorb the tortuous life their governments deliver to them, all to serve the root of all evil.
Yes, I pray, and have often believed that prayers are like little ambassadors, thought-forms, if you will, that spring from noble intentions and go out into the universes echoing a call for good, or at least a karmic justice.
