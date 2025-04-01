Israel Kills Over 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza Since Breaking Ceasefire

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Monday that Israeli attacks have killed 1,001 Palestinians since Israel restarted its genocidal war on the Strip with a massive bombing attack on March 18.

The Health Ministry said another 2,359 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli attacks in that time. The ministry’s figures are based on the number of dead and wounded Palestinians brought to hospitals.

The renewed Israeli bombing campaign has been devastating for children. The first day of the attack was described by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz as Israel’s “largest child massacre in its history.”

A mourner carries the body of a Palestinian child killed in Israeli strikes at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on March 31, 2025. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

The exact breakdown of the 1,001 dead is unclear, but when the death toll was at 830, the Health Ministry said it included 322 children, accounting for nearly 39% of the Palestinians killed by Israel up to that point.

Heavy Israeli attacks on Gaza continued on Sunday and Monday as Palestinians attempted to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan. The Health Ministry said on Monday that 80 Palestinians were killed and 305 were injured over the previous 48-hour period.

Gaza’s Health Ministry also said that its recorded death toll since October 2023 has reached 50,357, and the number of wounded has risen to 114,400. Accounting for the Palestinians missing and presumed dead under the rubble puts the death toll at about 62,000. Estimates that factor in indirect deaths caused by the US-backed Israeli siege put the death toll in the hundreds of thousands.

The Trump administration has fully supported Israel’s resumption of the slaughter in Gaza. Since coming into office, President Trump has signed off over $12 billion in new military aid and arms deals for Israel and has emboldened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by repeatedly calling for Palestinians in Gaza to be permanently expelled.