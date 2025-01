"Israel needs to capture TikTok [or we will lose America. TikTok is showing Americans the truth we have hidden from them for 78 years!]"

– Jonathan Greenblatt from the Israeli lobby in the US addressing the Israeli Knesset.pic.twitter.com/bIuXRR9n5D

— Sami Hamdi سامي الهاشمي الحامدي (@SALHACHIMI) January 19, 2025