Israel Orders New Khan Younis Evacuation, Signaling It Will Re-Invade

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israel has ordered Palestinians to evacuate from the eastern portion of Khan Younis, signaling its forces are preparing to re-invade the southern Gaza city, which has mostly been destroyed by the previous Israeli assault.

Many of the over one million Palestinian civilians who fled the Israeli assault on Rafah have been sheltering in Khan Younis and are being forcibly displaced again. According to The Associated Press, Palestinians have been told to go to the nearby al-Mawasi camp on the coast, which Israel has declared a “safe zone.” But like other so-called safe zones in Gaza, the camp has come under repeated Israeli attacks.

Palestinians, who fled the eastern part of Khan Younis, walk after they were ordered by the Israeli army to evacuate their neighborhoods in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 1, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Israeli forces withdrew from Khan Younis in April and left the city in complete ruins. Municipal officials estimated the Israeli assault destroyed more than 80% of the buildings in Khan Younis and left the rest mostly uninhabitable.

Israel said it destroyed Hamas’ battalions’ military in the city and claimed victory, but another planned invasion signals the Palestinian group could be re-establishing itself, as it has in other parts of Gaza decimated by the Israeli military.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists his goal is still to eliminate Hamas in Gaza even as his own military has said the goal is impossible. “This business of destroying Hamas, making Hamas disappear – it’s simply throwing sand in the eyes of the public,” Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said last month.

“Hamas is an idea, Hamas is a party. It’s rooted in the hearts of the people – whoever thinks we can eliminate Hamas is wrong,” Hagari added.

On Sunday, Netanyahu again vowed to continue his genocidal war until Hamas is “eliminated” and rejected the idea of a permanent ceasefire.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Monday that at least 37,900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, a total that includes around 15,000 children. The actual number is likely much higher as the Health Ministry’s numbers don’t account for the thousands dead under the rubble, and the breakdown in communication and Israel’s destruction of health facilities has impeded the counting of the dead.