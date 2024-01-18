Israel Pounds Southern Lebanon With Airstrikes, Artillery

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.Com

Continuing the escalation of Israel’s war against the surrounding area, Israeli warplanes attacked the southern Lebanese village of Wadi Saluki, an attack which “blanketed the area” with strikes and involved the use of artillery fire as well, including white phosphorous.

As usual, Israel attempted the justify the attack by claiming Hezbollah military infrastructure was “concealed” in the area and that weapons were probably stored there.

Wadi Saluki is further north than places Israel normally attacks. Located just south of the town of Hazerta, it has been the target of Israeli ground invasions as recently as the 2006 Lebanon War.

Regarding a potential ground invasion, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, the head of Israel’s Northern Command, reported ground troops were already operating inside Lebanon, and that tens of thousands of troops were actively training to participate in a Lebanon offensive.

US officials warned that Israel would find this problematic during the open-ended Gaza offensive. Opening a second front in the war risks spreading forces too thin, and while US politicians back the Gaza War, it’s likely Israel will request more aid and weapons to support a second, concurrent war.

Israel claimed dozens of sites were hit in the attack on Wadi Saluki. Maj. Gen. Gordin said Israel is readier than ever to launch a new war in Lebanon, claiming they could start “tonight, if we have to.”

Lebanese military sources reported many casualties in Wadi Saluki, but did not specify the numbers of dead and wounded. When available, the numbers will likely grow as rockets are already flying into northern Israel in retaliation.