‘Israel’ receives 244 US cargo planes, 20 ships of military equipment

By Al Mayadeen

Israeli media reports say that there hasn’t been a single instance since the onset of the war war where the Air Force refrained from striking or ground forces from firing due to an ammunition shortage.

244 US transport planes and 20 ships have delivered over 10,000 tons of armaments and military equipment to the Israeli regime since the war’s onset, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported on Monday.

The Ministry of Security has additionally made approximately 40 billion shekels (nearly $2.8 billion) in extra purchases from the US. All of “Israel’s” military industry production lines are reportedly operating continuously.

The information follows a questionable statement issued by Likud MK Tally Gotliv, that the quantity of artillery shelling in southern Gaza has significantly decreased over the past three weeks.

The TV report further touches on assertions that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) are involved in what is termed “armament economics.” In essence, this suggests that there is a strategic effort to conserve ammunition to prevent shortages.

The report notes that there has not been a single instance since the beginning of the war where the Air Force refrained from striking or ground forces refrained from firing due to an ammunition shortage.

On December 6, the Ministry of Security publicly announced the arrival of the 200th US cargo plane transporting military equipment for the [IOF].

“The significant delivery marks the culmination of a joint effort led by the Ministry of Defense’s US Procurement Mission, in collaboration with the IMOD Directorate of Production and Procurement, the [IOF] Planning Division, and the [IOF] Technology and Logistics Division,” it said at the time.

Quoting the same figure of 10,000 tons, the report highlighted that the military equipment dispatched to the IOF since the war’s commencement encompasses a range of items, including “armored vehicles, armaments, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, ammunition, and more.”