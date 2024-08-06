Israel Sends Truck Full of Dead Palestinians Into Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

On Monday, over 80 bodies of unidentified Palestinians were buried in a mass grave in Khan Younis after they were sent into Gaza on a truck by Israel.

Yamen Abu Suleiman, the director of the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service in Khan Younis, told Reuters that it was unclear if the dead Palestinians were exhumed by Israeli forces from graveyards in Gaza or if they were tortured and killed in Israeli detention facilities.

“The occupation provided us with no information about the names, or ages, or anything. This is a war crime, a crime against humanity,” Abu Suleiman said.

Palestinians unload a truck full of dead bodies in Khan Younis on August 5, 2024 (IMAGO/APAimages)

Israeli forces have dug up cemeteries across Gaza, claiming the purpose was to look for the remains of Israeli hostages. Gaza’s Government Media Office has said Israel has taken 2,000 bodies out of Gaza.

The Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem published a report on Monday that said 60 Palestinians have died in Israeli detention facilities since October 7. The report said the facilities have become torture camps under the direction of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Also on Monday, Israeli airstrikes continued to pound the Gaza Strip. Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 40 Palestinians were killed, bringing the death toll since October 7 up to 39,623, a total that doesn’t include thousands of Palestinians who are missing under the rubble and presumed dead.