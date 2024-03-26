Israel settlers attack Muslims as they are leaving mosque
It’s amazing that there are still People who believe Israel is the good guys pic.twitter.com/SlpGrwEBMc
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 26, 2024
One thought on “Israel settlers attack Muslims as they are leaving mosque”
Why not, considering they constantly attack Christians….