Private Jet Owned by Sean “P. Diddy” Combs Has Left the US After DHS Raids

By Kyle Becker – Trending Political News

Sean “Diddy” Combs has appeared to have left the country amid multiple federal raids on properties connected to the famed rapper and media mogul.

The Department of Homeland Security led a raid on a California home in Holmby Hills linked to Combs, as reported earlier, as well as a home in Miami, on Monday as part of a federal operation to investigate a sexual trafficking ring.

According to flight tracking information of Combs’ $30 million Gulfstream G550 business jet, the rapper is on a flight over the Caribbean near the islands Saint James and Little Saint John, coincidentally the former home of infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The Gulfstream jet registered as N1969C, owned by Combs Enterprises, was last seen circling around the Caribbean islands. The flight history traces to Van Nuys, California.

There is speculation that Combs may be on his way to Cabo Verde, where there is no extradition treaty with the United States, although this has not been confirmed.

The billionaire rapper is “in a world of hurt right now,” according to US Attorney’s Office prosecutor Neama Rahmani.

“The Southern District of New York is one of the most prestigious in the country. If they’re bringing a case against him, Diddy has a lot to worry about,” Rahmani told Rolling Stone.

Combs is now facing four lawsuits relating to claims of sexual abuse, which he has all denied.

As reported by Page Six in December, the fourth lawsuit against Combs involved a minor.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of gang-raping and sex-trafficking a 17-year-old schoolgirl when she was in the 11th grade, according to a new court filing seen by Page Six.

It’s the fourth allegation of sexual assault made against the billionaire music mogul in three weeks — and comes after he settled the first suit, with his ex, singer Cassie, for an undisclosed sum after she accused him of years of rape and abuse.

The rapper issued a furious denial after the allegation: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he argued. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

The Homeland Security Investigations Human Trafficking Task Force conducted both the California and Florida raids on Combs-linked properties, which were based on a search warrant granted by the Southern District of New York.

According to Rolling Stone, New York prosecutors have examined at least four Jane Does and one John Doe in connection with sex trafficking charges and a RICO prosecution, with more interviews planned.

The New York Post reported that several people appeared to be in handcuffs outside the Los Angeles home:

At least three other people — a woman and two men — appeared to be apprehended by agents, according to TMZ’s footage.

Diddy’s sons, 30-year-old Justin and 25-year-old King, were both seen cuffed by officers.

The home is owned by a division of 54-year-old Diddy’s record company, Bad Boy Entertainment, and one of his daughters, Fox reported.

In footage captured by Fox 11 (KTTV), highly armed officers were seen entering the premises via a side gate and doing a thorough search of the property, including the garage area. At least three persons who were present at the residence during the raid were detained, however it is unclear if they are being arrested or questioned.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” the Department of Homeland Security announced in a press statement.

On Monday, Cassie Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, issued a statement stating, “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”