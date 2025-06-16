Israel Urges U.S. to Join War With Iran After ‘Decapitation Strike’ Fails to Eliminate Nuclear Site

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel is begging the US to bail them out just 48 hours after they decided to launch an unprovoked war with Iran with what was supposed to have been a devastating “decapitation strike.”

Evidently, their strike was not able to destroy Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment site buried deep under a mountain, nor did it paralyze Iran’s ability to strike back as missiles are now raining down on Tel Aviv and military sites throughout the Jewish state.

President Trump has already agreed to do their bidding and join in on their strikes according to the Israelis, though unnamed White House sources are denying that’s the case.

From Axios, “Israel urges U.S. to join war with Iran to eliminate nuclear program”:

Israel has asked the Trump administration over the past 48 hours to join the war with Iran in order to eliminate its nuclear program, according to two Israeli officials. The big picture: Israel lacks the bunker buster bombs and large bomber aircraft needed to destroy Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment site, which is built into a mountain and deep underground. The U.S. has both within flying distance of Iran. – But the Trump administration has so far distanced itself from Israel’s operation, and argued that it would be illegitimate for Iran to retaliate by striking U.S. targets. – Directly attacking Iran, even if the U.S. involvement is limited to bombing a single site, would pull the U.S. directly into the war. – However, if Fordow remains operational after the operation ends, Israel will have failed in its goal to “eliminate” Iran’s nuclear program. Behind the scenes: An Israeli official claimed to Axios that the U.S. might join the operation, and that President Trump even suggested he’d do so if necessary in a recent conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. – A White House official denied that on Friday. A second U.S. official confirmed on Saturday that Israel has urged the Trump administration to join the war, but said currently the administration is not considering it. – A senior White House official told Axios Saturday that “whatever happens today cannot be prevented,” referring to Israel’s attacks. – “But we have the ability to negotiate a successful peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to accomplish peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program,” the senior official added. What they’re saying: “The entire operation… really has to be completed with the elimination of Fordow,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter told Fox News on Friday. – Israeli officials have raised the idea of U.S. participation to take out Fordow with U.S. counterparts since Israel’s operation began. – An Israeli source said the U.S. is considering the request and stressed Israel hopes Trump agrees.

I’m going to take the Israelis at their word on this one considering Trump completely sold out his base (once again) by going along with (or far more likely outright signing off on) Israel’s attack.

This whole joke of a military parade in Washington, DC today was probably arranged just to get America into a war fever for attacking Iran.

How funny is it that bought off conservatives were all busy telling their audiences just yesterday that “Israel is its own country and perfectly capable of taking care of itself” only for the Jewish state to demand the US bail them out just hours later?

Though Secretary of State Marco Rubio tried to distance the US from Israel’s attack, Trump spent the past two days hailing them as “excellent” and insisting “we knew everything” when he thought they were a smashing success.

Just for the record, I want to remind everyone I said on April 9 after Trump caved on his “retaliatory tariffs” that “if Trump handles war with Iran like he’s handled tariffs, he will start the war and then surrender and claim victory once he realizes he doesn’t actually ‘have the cards.'”

He went on to do just that with his failed war on the Houthis and we can only hope he comes to his senses and does the same here with Iran.