Israeli 🇮🇱 extremist illegal settlers lit houses, cars on fire in a village in the occupied West Bank, Palestine 🇵🇸

Several settlers threw rocks and set houses and cars on fire in the West Bank village of Jalud

The settlers stole local horses and that the military is operating… pic.twitter.com/lL1rwjphkB

— Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) October 19, 2024