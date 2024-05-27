Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Refugee Camp in Rafah Decapitates Small Child, Kills Dozens

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

An Israeli airstrike on a tent city full of displaced Palestinians on Sunday decapitated a small child and killed dozens of civilians.

From AP, “Palestinian medics say Israeli airstrikes kill 35 in Gaza’s Rafah as displaced people are hit”:

Palestinian health workers said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 35 people Sunday and hit tents for displaced people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, and “numerous” others were trapped in flaming debris. Gaza’s Health Ministry said women and children made up most of the dead and dozens of wounded. The attacks came two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to end its military offensive in Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population had sought shelter before Israel’s incursion earlier this month.

Whereas Israel lied about Hamas “beheading 40 babies” in one small kibbutz on October 7th, there’s horrifically graphic video showing Israel decapitated a Palestinian child being shared all over social media (WARNING: GRAPHIC).

A large Israeli Telegram channel also shared the video for Israelis to laugh at (WARNING: GRAPHIC).



[Note: I censored the image because it’s too disturbing]

As a reminder, an Israeli government psyop division in February was exposed for having run a similar channel, “72 Virgins – Uncensored,” which shared videos of atrocities the IDF were committing for Israelis to laugh about.

Graphic videos and photographs from Sunday’s massacre show additional babies and children were killed in the attack and sleeping families were burned alive in the Jewish State’s strikes.

These two videos are censored but are still graphic:

These two are not graphic:

Some 50 people were either killed or injured in the attack, according to Palestinian authorities.

As the AP noted, the International Court of Justice in the Hague ordered Israel to halt the invasion of Rafah just two days ago — this was their response.

After seven months of brutal war, Israel has failed to achieve any of their core objectives — killing Hamas’s leadership, destroying Hamas’s army, and returning their hostages — and now they’re lashing out by bombing a tent city full of women and children they ethnically cleansed from their homes.

This massacre was undoubtedly carried out with US bombs paid for by US taxpayers and supplied to Israel by the US government.