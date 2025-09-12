Israeli Attacks and Starvation Kill 79 More Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Thursday that Israeli forces killed 72 Palestinians and wounded 356 over the previous 24-hour period as US-backed Israeli attacks continue across the Strip.

On top of the violent deaths, at least seven people, including one child, died of malnutrition amid the ongoing famine due to the Israeli siege. “This brings the total number of deaths due to malnutrition to 411, including 142 children,” the Health Ministry wrote on Telegram.

The Israeli military continued its offensive aimed at conquering Gaza City on Thursday, destroying more residential buildings, and killing dozens of people as it’s ordering all civilians in the city to flee to the al-Mawasi tent camp in southern Gaza. Medical sources told Al Jazeera that at least 31 Palestinians were killed in Gaza City throughout the day on Thursday.

Injured and dead taken to Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp after the Israeli army opened fire on Palestinians waiting for aid on September 11, 2025 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

While telling civilians to flee to the south, the Israeli military continues to bomb the south. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli airstrikes killed at least four people in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Israeli forces also continued to kill desperate Palestinians seeking aid. Sources told Al Jazeera that at least 15 aid seekers were killed on Thursday, while the Health Ministry said in its daily update, which it releases about midday Gaza time, that it recorded the death of nine aid seekers over the 24-hour period.

Since the end of May, when the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operations in Gaza, the Health Ministry has recorded the killing of 2,465 aid seekers and the injury of 17,948. The death toll includes people killed near GHF sites or while attempting to reach aid trucks.

The Health Ministry said that its violent death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 64,718 martyrs, and the number of wounded has climbed to 163,859. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.