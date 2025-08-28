Israeli Attacks and Starvation Kill 86 More Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that Israeli forces killed 76 Palestinians and wounded 298 over the previous 24-hour period as US-backed Israeli attacks continue across the Strip.

On top of the violent deaths, the Health Ministry said that it recorded 10 more starvation-related deaths due to the Israeli siege. Among those who starved to death were two children. “This brings the total number of victims of famine and malnutrition to 313, including 119 children,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Israeli forces continued to massacre Palestinians seeking aid on Wednesday. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, at least four Palestinians were killed near a distribution point in southern Gaza, and four Palestinians attempting to reach aid trucks were killed in the north.

Israeli tanks manoeuvre on the border with Gaza as seen from the Israeli side, August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Health Ministry said that it recorded a total of 18 aid-related deaths, bringing the total number of aid seekers killed since the end of May to 2,158. Another 106 Palestinians were wounded while trying to get aid, bringing the total number of injured aid seekers to 15,843.

Israeli airstrikes and shelling on Wednesday included strikes in the southern city of Khan Younis, which killed at least nine people, including a child and a woman who were killed in a tent. The Israeli military also continued its assault on Gaza City as it is planning for a total takeover of the city, which involves cleansing it of its Palestinian population.

Gaza City residents told Reuters that Israeli tanks pushed into the Ebad-Alrahman neighborhood on the northern edge of the city starting on Tuesday night. Overnight tank shelling on houses wounded several people and forced others to flee. The tanks later pulled back from the city and returned to Jabalia.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said that its violent death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 62,895, and the number of wounded has climbed to 158,927. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.