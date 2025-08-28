Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka disavows conservatives who are critical of Israel, saying: “ If you’re anti-Israel, you’re actually an antisemite and a Jew hater.”

Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka disavows conservatives who are critical of Israel, saying: " If you're anti-Israel, you're actually an antisemite and a Jew hater." pic.twitter.com/W0ovPEoBR5 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 26, 2025

