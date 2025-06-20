Israeli Attacks Kill 84 in Gaza, Including Aid Seekers

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 84 Palestinians on Thursday, Al Jazeera has reported, as US-backed Israeli strikes continue to pound targets across the Strip and the Israeli military continues to kill people seeking aid.

Among those killed were 16 Palestinians who were waiting for aid near the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from the rest of the Strip. Massacres of Palestinians seeking aid have become a daily occurrence since the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operating in Gaza at the end of May.

Heavy Israeli airstrikes also hit Gaza City and areas to the north, killing 59. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli planes bombed homes in Jabalia, northern Gaza, killing at least 16 people, including two children and one woman.

Relatives carry the bodies of two girls, as they leave Al-Shifa Hospital, after Palestinians were killed by an Israeli strike on a tent encampment sheltering displaced people, in Gaza City, June 19, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

WAFA also reported that strikes on tents in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, killed at least 12 people, including three children, and injured dozens. Four others were killed in strikes on tents near the al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City. In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, at least six Palestinians were killed by Israeli strikes while waiting for aid.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily update, which it puts out about midday Gaza time, that it recorded the deaths of 67 people and another 221 were injured. It said that at least 12 were killed near aid sites on Thursday morning.

The Health Ministry said that the latest violence has brought the death toll since October 7, 2023, to 55,706 and the number of wounded to 130,101. Studies have shown that the Health Ministry’s numbers are a significant undercount, and estimates that factor in indirect deaths caused by the Israeli siege and destruction of all of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure bring the death toll into the hundreds of thousands.