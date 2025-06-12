Israeli Forces Slaughter 120 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Dozens Near Aid Site

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that Israeli forces slaughtered 120 Palestinians and injured 474 over the previous 24-hour period as IDF troops continued to shoot aid seekers and Israeli strikes continued to pound targets across the Strip.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 57 Palestinian aid seekers were killed on Wednesday morning, and 363 were injured. Massacres of Palestinians on their way to US and Israeli-backed aid distribution sites have become a daily occurrence in Gaza.

Medical officials at two hospitals in Gaza City told Reuters that 25 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops while they were attempting to travel to an aid site near the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from the rest of the Strip.

A Palestinian wounded in Israeli fire near an aid distribution center in central Gaza, according to medics, lies at Al-Shifa hospital, in Gaza City, June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

The Israeli military acknowledged it opened fire at a crowd in the area, claiming that it fired “warning shots.” Medical officials at the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza also told Reuters that at least 14 Palestinians were killed while approaching an aid site in Rafah.

The Health Ministry said that since the US-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operating at the end of May, 224 Palestinians seeking aid have been killed, and 1,858 have been wounded. Footage in recent days has shown desperate Palestinians overrunning the aid sites, which are run by American contractors, as supplies usually quickly run out.

Despite the daily massacres near the aid site, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the operation has been a “dramatic success.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry said that the latest violence has brought its death toll since October 7, 2023, to 55,104 and the number of wounded to 127,394. The figures are considered a significant undercount and don’t account for thousands missing and presumed dead under the rubble or indirect deaths caused by the Israeli siege.