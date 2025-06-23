Israeli Forces Slaughter 48 More Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that Israeli attacks killed at least 48 Palestinians and wounded 104 over the previous 24 hours as the US-backed genocidal war continues, with much of the world’s attention focused on the US attacks on Iran.

The Health Ministry said that the bodies of another three Palestinians killed by previous Israeli attacks were also recovered. “There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Israeli forces have continued their daily massacres of desperate aid-seeking Palestinians. Medical sources told Al Jazeera that at least six Palestinians were killed on Sunday while seeking aid. Since the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operating in Gaza at the end of May, over 400 Palestinians have been killed by the IDF while seeking aid.

Wounded Palestinian children are brought to Nasser Hospital for medical treatment following an Israeli attack on the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

Israeli airstrikes and shelling also pounded targets across Gaza on Sunday. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, at least five Palestinians, including two children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes on a home in Az-Zawayda, central Gaza. Other Israeli attacks in central Gaza killed several Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

In southern Gaza, Israeli strikes hit tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis. WAFA reported that at least two people were killed in the attack and several more were wounded.

The Israeli military also announced on Sunday that it conducted a “special operation” to recover the bodies of three Israeli captives who were taken into Gaza during Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the latest violence has brought the death toll since October 7, 2023, to 55,959 and the number of wounded to 131,242. Studies have shown that the Health Ministry’s numbers are a significant undercount, and estimates that factor in indirect deaths caused by the Israeli siege and destruction of all of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure bring the death toll into the hundreds of thousands.