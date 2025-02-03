Israeli forces start SHOOTING at RANDOM CIVILIANS and then call them an AMBULANCE whilst CELEBRATING!
WTF?!! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/nhALMDSLlC
— The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) February 3, 2025
One thought on “Israeli forces start SHOOTING at RANDOM CIVILIANS and then call them an AMBULANCE whilst CELEBRATING!”
Bibi wants to “broaden the circle of peace”:
https://x.com/netanyahu/status/1885945916731056167
.