Trump Appointee: Palestinians Are ‘Fundamentally Evil,’ ‘Collectively Guilty’ And ‘Not Worthy of Mercy’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Palestinians are “fundamentally evil,” “collectively guilty,” unworthy of “any mercy” and need to be ethnically cleansed from Gaza to make it “great again,” according Zionist activist Martin Oliner, a Trump appointee to the US Holocaust Memorial Council.

From The Jerusalem Post, “Let Donald Trump make Gaza great again – opinion”:

There has been an international uproar since US President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One on a flight from Las Vegas last weekend that he wants Arab countries to absorb the population of Gaza during its reconstruction. Trump merely said he told Jordanian King Abdullah II that he would like Jordan and Egypt to take in Palestinians temporarily or on a long-term basis and that he would discuss the matter with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. […] Those who purport to care about Gazans should be gushing with praise for the president for caring enough to find them a positive resolution to their current problems. And those like myself who do not believe Gazans are worthy of any mercy should welcome it as well. Collective guilt LET’S NOT mince words here. The people of Gaza are collectively guilty for invading Israel, murdering, raping and kidnapping Israelis and holding them hostage.

Via Imraan Siddiqi

It was not just Hamas terrorists who held Israeli civilians captive. Physicians, journalists and United Nations staff from the upper echelons of Gazan society enthusiastically joined that nasty effort. It was Dr. Ahmed Al Jamal and his son, journalist Abdullah Al-Jamal, who held hostages Almog Meir Jan, Shlomi Ziv, and Andrey Kozlov at their home in Nuseirat. The IDF rescued them in June in the same operation that freed Noa Argamani, who President Trump hosted for his inauguration events. The actions of the Gazan people prove they need detoxifying education before the reconstruction should even be able to begin. They are fundamentally evil, and they must pay a price for their actions. The countries who take in Gazans should properly screen and monitor them to prevent them from causing further harm. If enough countries get involved, the international problem of Gaza could be solved. Besides Egypt and Jordan, other Muslim countries like Indonesia and Saudi Arabia should take them in. Canada, Australia, Mexico, and every country in South America and Europe can take their share. Egypt gave hope by accepting 70 terrorists in Saturday’s hostage release. Surely, they can also take Gazans who have not been convicted of any crimes. […] The writer is the chairman of Religious Zionists of America, president of the Culture for Peace Institute, and a committee member of the Jewish Agency. He currently serves as a member of the US Holocaust Memorial Council, appointed by President Trump. The views expressed here are his own.

You can actually see Oliner meeting with Pete Hegseth in this video from six years ago at a conference in the King David Jerusalem Hotel.

That’s the same conference where Hegseth expressed his hope that the Third Temple will be rebuilt in Jerusalem and called for Israel to annex the West Bank.

As we’ve seen repeatedly throughout Israel’s war on Gaza, Zionists cite the Holocaust not as a warning against genocide but as a war cry to justify genocide.