Israeli prime minister Benjamin Nentanyahu has announced plans to immediately deport African migrants after hundreds were involved in brawling & rioting in Tel Aviv over the weekend. He says a “red line” had been crossed by the “infiltrators.”

One thought on “Israeli prime minister Benjamin Nentanyahu has announced plans to immediately deport African migrants after hundreds were involved in brawling & rioting in Tel Aviv over the weekend. He says a “red line” had been crossed by the “infiltrators.”

  1. “Do as I say, not as I jew!”

    ALWAYS REMEMBER – jews are programmed from birth that they are the only “humans” & chosen to rule – “everyone” else is just an animal that their god put a “human face” on so they don’t have to look at an animal face every time they tell you what to do.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*