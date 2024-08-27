Israeli Soldier Accused of Raping Palestinian Prisoner Becomes a TV Celebrity in Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

An Israeli solder accused of raping a Palestinian prisoner at the Sde Teiman torture camp has become a minor celebrity in Israel after revealing his identity and receiving widespread public support.

Meir Ben Shitrit dramatically revealed his identity a few weeks ago after the Israeli public rose up against their own government to demand the right to rape Palestinian prisoners.

He also gave an interview detailing how the Israeli police interrogators who were supposed to be investigating him and his fellow rape suspects instead “applauded” them.

A lawyer for several of the accused soldiers also claimed they raped the Palestinian detainee “in self-defense.”

A poll came out a few weeks later showing 65% of Israeli Jews opposed criminal prosecution for he and his fellow soldiers suspected of raping Palestinian detainees.

Meir Ben Shitrit is now regularly being invited on Israeli TV and has been turned into a minor celebrity.

He appeared Monday night on Channel 14 and his appearance was hyped with this promo:

Ordinary Israeli settlers are also now threatening to rape Palestinians just like in Sde Teiman during disputes.

The “right to rape” riots in Israel and the massive groundswell of public support for these accused rapists has been one of the craziest, most viral stories of this entire war on social media but our print/tv media and political class aren’t the slightest bit interested in covering it and are instead still pushing the totally debunked “Hamas mass rape” hoax.