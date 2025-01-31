⚡️🇮🇱JUST IN:
Israeli soldiers filmed themselves occupying a home in the West Bank just to watch TV after terrorizing and expelling the residents.
Video: KhalilAsslan pic.twitter.com/r87xTeQTiO
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) January 31, 2025
