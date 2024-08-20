Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 10-Year-Old Quintuplets

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli strikes on Gaza on Sunday killed a total of 29 people, including 10-year-old quintuplets, The Associated Press has reported.

The quintuplets were killed alongside their mother and 18-month-old sibling in a strike that targeted a home in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. An AP reporter counted the bodies at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Mohammed Awad Khatab, the children’s grandfather, told reporters: “The six children have become body parts. They were placed in a single bag. What did they do? Did they kill any of the Jews? … Will this provide security to Israel?”

Palestinians mourn loved ones killed by Israeli strikes at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 18, 2024. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

Israel has slaughtered children and babies throughout its 10-month genocidal war, including three-day-old twins who were killed last week while their father was out getting their birth certificate. That same day, the US State Department approved $20 billion in arms deals for Israel.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Sunday that at least 40,099 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7, which includes over 16,000 children. The total is considered a low estimate since it doesn’t account for the estimated 10,000 people who are missing and presumed dead under the rubble. It’s also unclear how many people have died due to food and medicine shortages and the spread of disease caused by the Israeli siege and destruction of civilian infrastructure.