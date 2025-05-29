Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens More Palestinians in Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli strikes killed dozens more Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday as relentless US-backed Israeli strikes continued to pound targets across the Strip.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily update, which it releases about midday Gaza time, that at least 23 Palestinians were killed and 179 were wounded over the previous 24-hour period.

Medical sources told Al Jazeera that a total of 43 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks since early Wednesday morning. WAFA reported that yet another journalist was killed by the Israeli military, Moataz Mohammed Rajab, who worked for the Al-Quds al-Youm TV.

People gather around the bodies of victims of Israeli bombing at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on May 28, 2025. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto)NO USE FRANCE

Rajab was killed along with several others in an Israeli attack on a vehicle in Gaza City. Other strikes included an Israeli attack in Jabalia, northern Gaza, that targeted a charging point for cell phones, killing six people. In the southern city of Khan Younis, Israeli strikes killed at least five Palestinians.

WAFA also reported that six Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire at an aid distribution hub set up by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) near the southern city of Rafah. The Health Ministry said that at least one Palestinian was killed and 48 were wounded when a crowd overran the aid distribution point on Tuesday.

The US and Israeli aid scheme in Gaza has been widely condemned as it’s not sufficient to feed the starving population after a more than 11-week total blockade. The scheme also forces displaced Palestinians to make a long, dangerous trek to the distribution site in southern Gaza, where they are corralled into a small area and undergo identity checks that involve an eye scan before receiving a box of food.

In another sign of desperation in Gaza, hundreds of starving Palestinians stormed a UN World Food Program warehouse in central Gaza on Wednesday. According to The Associated Press, at least four people died in the incident, including two people who were crushed by the crowd and two who died of gunshot wounds.