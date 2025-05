Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar accuses EU officials of inciting antisemitism and spreading “blood libels” that led to the killings in New York, and talk of “supposed genocide”, “supposed crimes against humanity” has paved the way for the killings.

