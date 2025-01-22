Israel’s Knesset has approved a bill criminalizing denial of Israel’s version of events of October 7th, those who break this law could face 5 years in prison.

By Afshin Rattansi

What is Israel’s version of events? That the militia of an open-air concentration camp with nothing but light arms, caused this level of destruction on October 7th.

Thanks to brave reporting from independent media in the West and some Israeli journalists, we know that Israel implemented the Hannibal Directive, where Israeli helicopter gunships unloaded their bullets and rockets on anything that moved in a mass application of the directive to prevent Israelis being taken hostage by Hamas, who would then be used in hostage negotiations to free the thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

The now debunked mass rape claims are also now enshrined in law, meaning questioning these debunked claims, or even saying that they have been debunked, could land you in prison in Israel.

