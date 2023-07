It’s Chloe Cole’s birthday today, and she is on fire, testifying to the House Judiciary Committee on the dangers of child transition. 🔥@ChoooCole was given puberty blockers and testosterone at age 13, followed by a double mastectomy at 15.

She’s now saving kids across the… pic.twitter.com/3MVelxRY80

— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) July 27, 2023