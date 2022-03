Ivanka Trump, a “Young Global Leader” at the World Economic Forum

Need to Know

No comment necessary. Some facts speak for themselves. If you are not familiar with the World Economic Forum, they are the elites who boast that, by 2035, they intend to rule the world and make sure that you will own nothing.

Ivanka Trump was “was honored as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum (2015).”

https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/people/ivanka-trump/

