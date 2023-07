#WATCH

Jailed Palestinian activist denied chance to hug daughter by Israeli police

Jerusalemite activist Ramzi Abbassi has been held without charge since 02 April 2023, has been unable to see his family and was denied legal advice for months.

READ: https://t.co/BRINbwOIVf pic.twitter.com/gsGa2f2Fvl

— Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) July 13, 2023